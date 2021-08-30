NZD/USD discards the previous upside momentum and trades lower on Monday. Additional losses for the pair if price decisively breaks 0.6990. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears dominate below 0.7000 level - August 30, 2021
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7027 Pivot Sets the Tone - August 30, 2021
- Trading NZD/USD As New Zealand Placed In Lockdown - August 29, 2021