Falling RSI line, sustained break of key support confluence, now resistance, favor sellers. NZD/USD refreshes intraday low while taking offers near 0.7150, down 0.23% intraday, during early Monday. In …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye 100-day SMA below 0.7215 key confluence
Falling RSI line, sustained break of key support confluence, now resistance, favor sellers. NZD/USD refreshes intraday low while taking offers near 0.7150, down 0.23% intraday, during early Monday. In …