Reacting to the strong PCE and Claims figures, the USD, measured by the DXY index, rose to 103.70, seeing more than 0.50% gains, while the US Treasury yields recovered somewhat, but they are still in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears gain ground recover after PCE readings of the US - August 31, 2023
- The Top 6 Real Money Casinos for New Zealand Players - August 31, 2023
- NZD/USD treads waters above 0.5950, US economic data eyed - August 31, 2023