NZD/USD edges lower on the first trading day of the week in the European trading hour. The pair opened higher but failed to preserve the momentum. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7105, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD to continue its march downward – ING - September 13, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears keep their eye on 0.7100 - September 13, 2021
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls attempting to correct to 1.0380 - September 12, 2021