NZDUSD bears move back in following a test of key highs. US Dollar is pressured as US yields stall in a risk-on setting. NZDUSD is plotting highs for the week in Asia, extending on the start of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears move in from key highs for the week - November 7, 2022
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD attracts buying interest,38.2% fibonacci eyed - November 7, 2022
- Pound New Zealand Dollar 5-Day Currency Forecast: GBP/NZD Drops As UK Enters A Recession - November 7, 2022
Discussion about this post