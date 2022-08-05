NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears move in on key support territory

NZD/USD has dropped on the back of a rally in the US dollar on Friday due to an astonishing outcome in the US labour market data. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 528,000 in July, the data published …
