NZD/USD bears are staying in control all the while below monthly resistance. NZD/USD has been in rising across a short-term trendline support in an otherwise bearish longer-term environment. Bears are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears wait for confirmation of the downside - October 18, 2020
- AUD/NZD: Likely To Rise Into 2021 As Economic Risks Make The AUD Less Risky - October 18, 2020
- NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6600, offers a mild action to New Zealand election results - October 18, 2020