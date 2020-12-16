NZD/USD bulls are struggling to extend the upside. Bears will be seeking a phase of distribution as stretched net-long positioning is off-set. NZD displays an asymmetric net-long positioning …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD pierces 0.7100 after upbeat New Zealand Q3 GDP - December 16, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears waiting for confirmation of institutional profit taking - December 16, 2020
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trend Up, but Ripe for Reversal Top on GDP Miss - December 16, 2020