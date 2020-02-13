NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces from key MA support

EUR/USD trades near 1.0865, the lowest level since May 2017, on dovish ECB expectations. The US dollar is attracting haven flows amid coronavirus fears. The downside may gather pace if the US Consumer …
