NZD/USD refreshes intraday top to 0.7209, currently up 0.37% on a day near 0.7207, during early Monday. In doing so, the quote extends bounce from the prior resistance line, now support, coupled with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off previous resistance, 21-day EMA to regain 0.7200 - January 24, 2021
- British Pound-New Zealand Dollar Rate Forecast: Further GBP/NZD Weakness Likely - January 24, 2021
- NZD/USD: Relative cyclical momentum set to remain supportive for the kiwi – MUFG - January 22, 2021