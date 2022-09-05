NZD/USD bulls are lining up at a key support area on the lower time frames. The trendline resistance is holding things up, but a breakout could be immanant. NZD/USD is trapped below a trendline …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are holding the fort at key support - September 5, 2022
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD falls as EU energy crisis deepens, good to sell on rally - September 5, 2022
- NZD drifts back below 0.61 and the AUD eases back to 0.68 - September 5, 2022