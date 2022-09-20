The Kiwi is correcting from a key support area following a solid move to the downside and rejection from a critical resistance. As per the prior analysis, NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls take control …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD oversteps 1.1300 as focus shifts to RBA minutes - September 19, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are making their moves but resistance looms - September 19, 2022
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD rallies to 3 ½ month high, good to buy on dips - September 19, 2022