NZD/USD remains poised to end the week higher. Additional gains for the pair if the price decisively breaks 200-DMA. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a positive bias. NZD/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls attempt to break 200-DMA - September 3, 2021
- AUD/NZD heads toward monthly low below 1.0400 on dismal Aussie data - September 2, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: 200-DMA guards immediate upside around 0.7100 - September 2, 2021