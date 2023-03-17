NZD/USD climbs back closer to the weekly high, though struggles to capitalize on the move. The risk-off mood seems to cap the risk-sensitive Kiwi near the 0.6250-0.6260 confluence. A break back below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls await sustained break through 0.6250-60 confluence - March 17, 2023
- NZD/USD just one small step from a major buy signal - March 17, 2023
- NZD/USD swing higher seems over [Video] - March 17, 2023