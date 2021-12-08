NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 50-DMA on the way to 0.6860

NZD/USD pierces 50-SMA to refresh weekly top around 0.6800 during early Wednesday. The kiwi pair’s latest run-up could be linked to the sustained break of a descending trend line from November 18.
