NZD/USD is a compelling playbook on the hourly chart. The price has been attempting to break higher but bouts of US dollar strength have so far kept the bulls in check. Nevertheless, the technicals …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a run to 0.6220 - August 24, 2022
- NZD/USD Unfazed After Kiwi Retail Sales Ahead of Jackson Hole - August 24, 2022
- NZD/USD slides below 0.6200 on NZ Retail Sales, US data, RBNZ’s Orr eyed - August 24, 2022