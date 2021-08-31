NZD/USD post handsome gains on Tuesday discarding the previous session’s dull performance. Additional gains for the pair if the price decisively breaks 0.7060. Momentum oscillator holds onto the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: End-of-month flows to jitter the kiwi – ANZ - August 31, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face multiple resistance near 0.7060 - August 31, 2021
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Sustained Breakout Over .7027 Could Fuel Rally into .7089 – .7093 - August 31, 2021