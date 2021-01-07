NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls firming the grip inside weekly rising channel

NZD/USD picks up bids inside a bullish chart pattern. MACD challenges the upside momentum below immediate resistance line. December 17 top adds to the downside filters, bulls eye April 2018 peak.
