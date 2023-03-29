NZD/USD grinds higher at weekly top, extends the previous day’s rebound. Upbeat RSI, bullish MACD signals keep buyers hopeful. Six-week-old descending resistance line, key DMAs challenge Kiwi pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls flex muscles to combat key hurdles below 0.6300 - March 29, 2023
- AUD/NZD drops 30 pips as Aussie inflation disappoints RBA hawks - March 28, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD uptrend stalled, progress needed soon to sustain - March 28, 2023