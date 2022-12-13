NZD/USD struggles for clear directions at six-month high. Overbought RSI conditions, four-month-old horizontal resistance challenge bulls. Monthly support line, sustained trading beyond 200-DMA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need clear break of 0.6480 to keep the driver’s seat - December 13, 2022
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD under pressure after US CPI, knocking on door of key support - December 13, 2022
- NZD/USD is creeping lower into the closing hours of Wall Street - December 13, 2022