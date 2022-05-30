NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need to break a key weekly level at this juncture

The weekly correction into the 38.2% Fibonacci has a confluence with the May swing lows. A firm break through the resistance will be needed if the bulls are going to stay in control towards 0.6720.
