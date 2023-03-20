The NZD/USD pair retreats from over a one-month high, around the 0.6280 region touched earlier this Monday and maintains its offered tone heading into the North American session. The pair is currently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle to find acceptance above 38.2% Fibo./200-day EMA - March 20, 2023
- NZD/USD bears are moving in to test H1 structure - March 19, 2023
- Emirates customer wins $12k after complaining about seat - March 19, 2023