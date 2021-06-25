NZD/USD is testing the bear’s commitments at the 61.8% Fibo. Bulls need to get over the line from an hourly perspective. NZD/USD bears are lining up at the 61.8% Fibo and old structure. The following …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls testing bearish commitments at 61.8% Fibo
NZD/USD is testing the bear’s commitments at the 61.8% Fibo. Bulls need to get over the line from an hourly perspective. NZD/USD bears are lining up at the 61.8% Fibo and old structure. The following …