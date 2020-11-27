NZD/USD Price Analysis: Challenges 50-HMA support after triangle breakdown

NZD/USD spotted a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the 1H chart. Hourly RSI pierces through the midline, in the bearish region. 50-HMA support offers a reprieve to the NZD bulls.
