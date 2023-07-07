NZD/USD attracts fresh buying on Friday and snaps a two-day losing streak. A combination of factors underpins the USD and might cap gains for the pair. The symmetrical triangle formation also warrants …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Climbs closer to 100-DMA, eyes triangle resistance ahead of NFP - July 7, 2023
- SailGP Christchurch: Total visitor spend measured in excess of NZD $8.1 million (USD $5M) - July 7, 2023
- NZD/USD clings to gains above mid-0.6100s, lacks bullish conviction ahead of US NFP - July 7, 2023