NZD/USD trades at 0.5917, down 0.01%, after failing to break the September 11 daily high of 0.5935. Daily chart shows a neutral to downward bias; key resistance levels emerge at 0.5950, and September …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates near the yearly lows around 0.5900s - September 13, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD falls ahead of ECB rate decision, plunge to test a key fibo grows - September 13, 2023
- NZD extends its rangebound trade - September 13, 2023