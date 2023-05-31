NZD/USD has sharply dived below 0.6020 amid mixed China’s Official PMI data. China’s Manufacturing PMI at 48.8, lower than the estimates of 49.4 while Non-Manufacturing PMI jumped to 54.5 vs. 50.7.
