A bullish candlestick formation joins upbeat MACD histogram to favor buyers targeting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Sellers will wait for a clear downside below 50% Fibonacci retracement. NZD/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Dragonfly Doji keeps buyers hopeful above 0.6650 - October 13, 2020
- NZD/USD eases below 0.6650, turns negative on the day - October 13, 2020
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD falls on poor German ZEW investor morale, plunge to test a key fibo grows - October 13, 2020