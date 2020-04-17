EUR/USD trims losses as US stock futures rally on hope of coronavirus treatment. A falling wedge breakout on the hourly chart would open the doors for a re-test of recent highs. The spot found bids …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Drops 10-pips after China GDP data - April 16, 2020
- AUD/NZD Rally May be Cut Short as it Eyes Five-Year Resistance - April 16, 2020
- Dollar wobbles as fresh hopes for virus treatment prop up risk appetite - April 16, 2020