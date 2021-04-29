NZD/USD Price Analysis: Drops amid overbought RSI, eyes 21-HMA support

The kiwi corrects after overbought RSI on the 1H chart. 21-HMA support holds the key for the kiwi optimists. NZD/USD is correcting from eight-week highs of 0.7287, as the US dollar is attempting a …
