NZD/USD snaps three-day winning streak to retest 50-day SMA, 12-week-old previous support. Normal RSI, recovery from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement favor bulls. NZD/USD alternates gains with losses, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Drops back to revisit support confluence around 0.7220 - March 12, 2021
- YOYOW to New Zealand dollar (YOYOW to NZD) - March 11, 2021
- NZD/USD: Lacks fuel above 0.7200, eyes US President Biden’s speech - March 11, 2021