Friday’s Doji, monthly resistance line challenges the upside momentum beyond 21-day SMA. NZD/USD struggles to fill the week-start gap below 0.7184 while taking rounds to 0.7170, down 0.22% intraday, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Eases from 21-day EMA to stay below 0.7200 - January 31, 2021
- British Pound-New Zealand Dollar Rate FX Forecast: More GBP/NZD Losses Ahead? - January 31, 2021
- NZD/USD edges higher toward 0.7200, eyes on key US data, Wall Street - January 30, 2021