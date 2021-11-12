NZD/USD Price Analysis: Extends 100-DMA breakdown towards 0.6985

NZD/USD stays offered for the fourth day in a row, refreshing monthly low around 0.6995 during early Friday. In doing so, the kiwi pair extends the downside break of the 200-DMA and 50% Fibonacci …
