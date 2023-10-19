The NZD/USD pair extends its two-day losing spell as investors turn cautious ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell. Jerome Powell is expected to provide guidance on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Extends downside to near 0.5800 ahead of Fed Powell’s speech - October 19, 2023
- NZD/USD: Price action looks weak – ANZ - October 19, 2023
- NZD/USD holds above the 0.5900 area following Chinese GDP data - October 18, 2023