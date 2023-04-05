NZD/USD is looking to seize back the 0.6350 resistance as RBNZ-Fed policy divergence expands. RBNZ Orr hiked its OCR by 50 bps while the street was estimating a rate hike of 25 bps. S&P500 futures …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 0.6350 as RBNZ-Fed policy divergence expands - April 5, 2023
- NZD/USD fluctuates as sentiment deteriores, despite RBNZ’s rate hike spurring an initial surge - April 5, 2023
- AUD/NZD forex momentum trade idea: How to play the short term trend accelerating lower - April 5, 2023