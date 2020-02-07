EUR/USD: Sellers fail to penetrate key support, bull RSI divergence on hourly The sell-off in EUR/USD seems to have stalled for now and a stronger bounce to 1.10 could be in the offing. On Thursday, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes on 61.8% Fibonacci after RBNZ inflation expectations
EUR/USD: Sellers fail to penetrate key support, bull RSI divergence on hourly The sell-off in EUR/USD seems to have stalled for now and a stronger bounce to 1.10 could be in the offing. On Thursday, …