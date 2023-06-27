The NZD/USD pair has witnessed selling pressure while attempting to stretch the rally above the round-level resistance of 0.6200 in the London session. The Kiwi asset has dropped to near 0.6170 as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Faces stiff barricades around 0.6200 as US Dollar stabilizes - June 27, 2023
- NZD/USD: Sustained losses seen below 0.6100 – UOB - June 27, 2023
- NZD/USD: Next 7 days will be shaped and led by the AUD – ANZ - June 27, 2023