NZD/USD bulls take a breather, after snapping a two-day downtrend, as the quote seesaws around the 0.6300 threshold during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Kiwi pair fades bounce off 100-SMA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 100-SMA below 0.6340 resistance - August 4, 2022
- AUD/NZD juggles below 1.1060 as investors await RBA monetary policy statement - August 4, 2022
- NZD/USD bulls pushed back into the close ahead of NFP - August 4, 2022