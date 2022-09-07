NZD/USD bulls take a breather after bouncing off two-year low. Fortnight-old trend line breakout favors buyers to poke 10-DMA hurdle, MACD, RSI signal further rebound. Downward sloping support line …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Fades recovery below 10-DMA hurdle near 0.6100 - September 7, 2022
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD remains bullish as rally continues - September 7, 2022
- NZD/USD heads into the close near daily highs ahead of US Fed gov. Powell - September 7, 2022