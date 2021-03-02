NZD/USD drops to 0.7260, with an immediate trading range, during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the kiwi pair trims the previous day’s gains while easing from January high. Although the quote’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Fades upside momentum below 0.7300
NZD/USD drops to 0.7260, with an immediate trading range, during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the kiwi pair trims the previous day’s gains while easing from January high. Although the quote’s …