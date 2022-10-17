The RSI (14) has defended the downside after picking demand at 40.00. The NZD/USD pair has bounced back sharply after sensing fresh demand from around 0.5560 in the Tokyo session. An emergence of risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Finds interest at 0.5540-0.5580 demand zone - October 16, 2022
- NZD/CHF – New Zealand Dollar Swiss Franc - October 16, 2022
- AUD/NZD climbs to near 1.1170 after a strong demand ahead of RBA minutes - October 16, 2022
Discussion about this post