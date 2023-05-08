The NZD/USD pair prolongs its recent upward trajectory witnessed over the past two weeks or so and continues scaling higher for the fifth successive day on Monday. This also marks the seventh day of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Fresh one-month high and counting, approaches April swing high - May 8, 2023
- NZD/USD: Kiwi may appreciate despite it looking quite average from a purely domestic perspective – ANZ - May 8, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls attack 0.6300 with eyes on three-month-old resistance - May 7, 2023