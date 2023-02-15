DMA. Bearish MACD signals, downbeat RSI and failure to cross 50-DMA favor sellers. NZD/USD takes offers to refresh the intraday low near 0.6300 as it extends the previous day’s pullback from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weaker as Narrative Shifts Back to Higher US Rates, Stronger Greenback - February 15, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 0.6290 break - February 14, 2023
- NZD/USD perched mid-range awaiting fresh cues - February 14, 2023