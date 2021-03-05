The NZD/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session and was seen trading near five-week lows, around the 0.7130 region ahead of NFP. Given that this week’s bounce …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Hangs near multi-week lows, below mid-0.7100s ahead of NFP
The NZD/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session and was seen trading near five-week lows, around the 0.7130 region ahead of NFP. Given that this week’s bounce …