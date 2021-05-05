NZD/USD Price Analysis: Holds on to post-RBNZ FSR, NZ Employment run-up beyond 0.7150

NZD/USD stays well bid as strong NZ jobs report supersedes RBNZ’s cautious optimism. MACD teases bears below weekly falling trend line but 50-day SMA, monthly support line keeps bears away. NZD/USD …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: