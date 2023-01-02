NZD/USD prints mild losses around a two-week high, justifies the previous day’s bearish candlestick formation. Previous support line from October, bearish MACD signals also keeps sellers hopeful.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Justifies Friday’s bearish Doji below 0.6350 - January 1, 2023
- NZD/USD eyes volatility contraction around 0.6350 as investors await Caixin PMI data - January 1, 2023
- NZD/USD: Holiday Climb And Skeptical Wagering Considerations - December 31, 2022