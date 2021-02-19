NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi again fails to keep gains above 200-hour SMA

NZD/USD drops after facing rejection above the 200-hour SMA. The daily chart shows 50-day SMA is a crucial support. NZD/USD now trades near 0.7206, representing a 0.18% drop on the day, having failed …

