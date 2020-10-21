The kiwi approaches the top of the last two weeks’ trading range, at 0.6685. The New Zealand dollar has bounced up strongly after hitting two-week lows at 0.6550 on Tuesday. The pair has rallied more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi approaching resistance at 0.6685 - October 21, 2020
- Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) Exchange Rate Braces For NZ General Election And Brexit Fallout - October 21, 2020
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Short-Covering Momentum Could Lead to Test of .6655 - October 21, 2020