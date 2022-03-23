NZD/USD has renewed monthly and yearly high at 0.6975. A bull cross, represented by the 100 and 200-period EMAs crossover on the upside, points to more gains ahead. The RSI (14) has shifted in a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi bulls renew March’s high at 0.6980 - March 22, 2022
- NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Records a new YTD high at 84.53 - March 22, 2022
- NZD/USD prints fresh 2022 highs - March 22, 2022