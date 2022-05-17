The greenback bulls surrendered their control after the RSI (14) indicated signs of exhaustion. Kiwi bulls are firmer above 20-EMA and are expected to tap the 200-EMA. The trendline placed from 0.6805 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi bulls to attack 200-EMA, 0.6400 eyed - May 16, 2022
- NZD/USD bulls taking on critical resistance, moving in on the 0.63 area - May 16, 2022
- NZD recovers strongly as commodity prices rise - May 16, 2022